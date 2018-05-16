WWE returns to London for one night special event on August 29

WWE will be returning to the United Kingdom on Wednesday, August 29 for a one-night special event at The O2 Arena in London, the site of this week’s Raw and Smackdown television tapings.

This will be a Raw-only show with the addition of some Smackdown Superstars and it’s being built around Ronda Rousey who will be wrestling on the show. It’s not known if this will be broadcast on the WWE Network.

Tickets went on sale today at BookingsDirect.com with prices of £30.00, £41.30, £52.60, and £75.20. VIP packages area also available with three different offers and different prices. Those can be booked here.

In September 2016, WWE also held a Live In London special show at The O2 Arena.

