Raw reportedly staying with NBC Universal, Smackdown not

Major Update On WWE Next Television Deal

Matthew Belloni of the Hollywood Reporter provided an interesting update on WWE’s next television deal.

According to him, NBC Universal will be keeping RAW but will be letting Smackdown Live go to another network. The deal to keep RAW with NBC is also reportedly 3 times higher than the current value:

Interesting tidbit among all the TV news today: NBCU is letting WWE SMACKDOWN go to open bidding. They’re keeping RAW but the deal is so big (3x current value, I’m told) that they’re not re-signing both. Big sports opportunity for another network.

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

