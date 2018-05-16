No charges will be filed against Enzo
Enzo Amore’s personal general counsel Tom Cargill released a statement saying that his client has been freed from the investigation stemming from the alleged rape of Philomena Sheahan in October 2016.
“The Phoenix Police Department recently informed Mr. Arndt and his counsel that there is insufficient evidence in this matter to warrant any criminal charges, that the matter will not be transferred to the County Attorney for prosecution, and that their investigation and case is closed. No charges were ever filed. The matter is closed,” Cargill wrote in the statement.
The statement also adds that Eric Arndt thanks all those who supported him during this period and the support carried him through these events and opened his eyes to the faith and loyalty of those who have cheered and followed his career. “This experience has further thought Mr. Arndt to be cautious with his personal associations, because false, defamatory, and unfounded accusations can alter and impact the lives and careers of the falsely accused and their families,” the statement continues.
It also points out that Arndt is working towards his next venture in entertainment and will soon be back reconnecting with his fans.
— Enzo Amore (@real1) January 24, 2018
— Enzo Amore (@real1) May 16, 2018
A-hole on the chopping block or not, this did cost him his job with the WWE. And whoever that woman is should be taken to court for her actions if they were indeed false. Being able to cry wolf and getting the pc-world of social media to declare a person guilty before innocent is not the way life should be, imo
Too bad him and WWE were not on the “same Paige”
Hopefully he can b back in the wwe
Jake Allen, the reason he got fired is because he didn’t tell WWE that he knew there was a court case against him. If he had, he would probably still be employed. Then again, he had a lot of heat backstage and was bound to end up fired at some point anyway.