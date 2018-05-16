No charges will be filed against Enzo

Enzo Amore’s personal general counsel Tom Cargill released a statement saying that his client has been freed from the investigation stemming from the alleged rape of Philomena Sheahan in October 2016.

“The Phoenix Police Department recently informed Mr. Arndt and his counsel that there is insufficient evidence in this matter to warrant any criminal charges, that the matter will not be transferred to the County Attorney for prosecution, and that their investigation and case is closed. No charges were ever filed. The matter is closed,” Cargill wrote in the statement.

The statement also adds that Eric Arndt thanks all those who supported him during this period and the support carried him through these events and opened his eyes to the faith and loyalty of those who have cheered and followed his career. “This experience has further thought Mr. Arndt to be cautious with his personal associations, because false, defamatory, and unfounded accusations can alter and impact the lives and careers of the falsely accused and their families,” the statement continues.

It also points out that Arndt is working towards his next venture in entertainment and will soon be back reconnecting with his fans.

