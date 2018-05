First 8 Competitors Revealed For The WWE U.K. Tournament

WWE has revealed the first 8 competitors for the 2018 WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament.

The tournament will take place on June 18 and 19, 2018, at the Royal Albert Hall in Kensington, London, England.

Here are the first 8 competitors for the tournament.

– Zack Gibson

– Joe Coffey

– Jack Gallagher

– Dave Mastiff

– Kenny Williams

– El Ligero

– Joseph Conners

– Amir Jordan

