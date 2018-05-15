The Rack Radio Show Extra Reviews WWE RAW: The First 25 Years
On this special edition of The Rack Extra Reviews, Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin review the latest offering from DK Publishing, WWE RAW: The First 25 Years. The Duo reviews the book, giving their overall thoughts on the construction of the book, sharing some of their favorite points in the book and giving you a reason why you need to go out and buy this book.
You can get the book now by going to WWEShop.com
Check it all out on this special edition of The Rack Extra Review: WWE RAW The First 25 Years Presented by “MBG Films” and Gerweck.net.
Audio Link:
http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/therack/therackextra051518.mp3
Subscribe to the show on iTunes
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-rack-radio-show/id612142996
Subscribe to the show on Google Play
https://play.google.com/music/m/Iti4w26aej22cufvazniwh2gyiy?t=The_Rack_Radio_Show
You Can Follow The Show & Hosts on Twitter
Lindsey Ward- http://twitter.com/linsward
Sir Rockin- http://twitter.com/wildtalkradio
The Show- http://twitter.com/rackradioshow
You Can Like The Show on Facebook
http://facebook.com/rackradioshow