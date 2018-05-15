The Rack Radio Show Extra Reviews WWE RAW: The First 25 Years

May 15, 2018 - by Rack Radio Show

On this special edition of The Rack Extra Reviews, Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin review the latest offering from DK Publishing, WWE RAW: The First 25 Years. The Duo reviews the book, giving their overall thoughts on the construction of the book, sharing some of their favorite points in the book and giving you a reason why you need to go out and buy this book.

You can get the book now by going to WWEShop.com

Check it all out on this special edition of The Rack Extra Review: WWE RAW The First 25 Years Presented by “MBG Films” and Gerweck.net.

