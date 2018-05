20 years ago today I wrestled my first ever professional match. Little did I know that day in Gardner, MA the incredible journey I’d take with this business. Without Killer Kowalski, none of it would have been possible.Thank you to those who have taken the ride with me. pic.twitter.com/5dXDALmkzh

— Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) May 15, 2018