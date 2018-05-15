News on why Rousey is getting the title shot now

Ronda Rousey has only wrestled one match on pay-per-view so far, and it was a mixed tag team match at WrestleMania 34, but Rousey will be making her return to pay-per-view next month and WWE has confirmed she will challenge Nia Jax for the Raw Women’s Championship.

With so many other stars on the roster gunning for the title, some may think that it’s a little too soon for Rousey to get a shot at the belt, but it appears that WWE officials don’t have many other options.

WWE decided they can’t ignore Rousey for another pay-per-view, and they don’t want her to compete in the ladder match at Money in the Bank.

Furthermore, WWE didn’t want Rousey to lose a qualifying match, so they were left with no other choice but to book her to face Nia Jax.

(PWGuru)

