Matt Jackson on Hulk Hogan at ALL IN: “I can’t afford that”

Matt Jackson talks about length of All In and if Hulk Hogan making a appearance

Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks recently did an interview with WrestleZone Radio and here are a few highlights…

How long All In will be:

“Honestly, if it was just my opinion, and my opinion solely… it’s hard because it’s a team effort… I like three hours. I have a short attention span and I’m a father of two. I think I’m a millennial, I’m 33 now. I think three hours is realistic and I am going to try and keep it around that. I definitely do not want a five or six hour marathon show where the fans are worn out by the main event. It’s the same thing with our YouTube show. I like the shorter episodes that are just ten or fifteen minutes long. If it’s a special episode, like episode 100, we’ll go like 25 minutes. People ask me, ‘Well, why don’t you guys just do like an hour a week?’ Well, because then you guys won’t like the show. That’s the point. You want to give them enough so they can’t wait for next week. I feel like the same goes for a pro wrestling show.”

What style of wrestling will be featured at All In:

“I think all good wrestling shows have a good balance of every genre of wrestling. I feel like there should be the more serious technical match, maybe a match with more drama, comedy matches, women’s matches, a tag bout and then a crazy, longer main event. All shows need that balance. That’s why some shows aren’t as good because every match is more or less the same. That’s one thing that me, Nick and Cody are going to be pretty particular about is identifying to the talents what we want out of the matches and what we can hopefully get out of it. That’s the plan.”

Hulk Hogan:

“I was asked the other day about ‘Hollywood’ Hulk Hogan and I was like, ‘He’d probably cost $150,000 just to make an in-ring appearance.’ I can’t afford that. When we first announced this show I think everyone just assumed we had these endless funds so just go ahead and bring in whoever! Sometimes there are names that are just unrealistic. It really is just three guys running a show. Give me a break.”

