LIVE SPOILERS FOR TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN IN LONDON

Thanks to Daniel Higgs for the following WWE SmackDown spoilers from today’s tapings in London, England:

* Daniel Bryan opens the show and is interviewed by Renee Young in the ring. They finally get the chants and pops to quiet down. Bryan talks about wanting to win the WWE Title but he’s interrupted by Big Cass. This leads to a brawl and Bryan takes out the knee of Cass. Bryan applies a submission and tightens it as officials and referees break it up. Fans chant “yes!” as Cass is helped to the back

* The New Day defeated The Bar. The New Day will now get to select a member to enter the men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

* Backstage promo with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers inviting teams to come and play

* Backstage segment with Paige making Sonya Deville vs. Mandy Rose vs. Becky Lynch in a Money In the Bank qualifying match

* Backstage segment with Renee Young interviewing AJ Styles about tonight’s match against Shinsuke Nakamura

* Andrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega are out next for their debuts.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Top WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, Big Plans for Bobby Lashley Revealed, Must See New Mandy Rose Bikini Pics, Possible 2018 Feud for The Undertaker, New WWE Titles Coming Soon?, Hot New Liv Morgan Gallery, Big Cass vs. Daniel Bryan Plans, More

(Visited 1 times, 135 visits today)