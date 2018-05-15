LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN 5/15

– Tonight’s taped WWE SmackDown opens up from The O2 in London, England. Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. They go over the feud between Shinsuke Nakamura and WWE Champion AJ Styles. They will face off tonight in a non-title match with the winner picking the stipulation for their title match at Money In the Bank.

– We go to the ring and Renee Young has a mic. She introduces Daniel Bryan and out he comes to a pop

Renee starts with her interview and asks about last week’s loss to Rusev but fans are chanting Bryan’s name. Bryan tells Renee to feel that and she says you can’t help but to feel it. Fans chant “yes!” now. Bryan says no one likes to lose. When he came back, he was just happy to be back and doing what he loves but now it’s not enough to be back. He doesn’t want to just be back, he wants to be on top. He knows it will be a fight the entire way but before it’s all said and done, he will become the WWE Champion. Bryan goes on but Big Cass comes out with a mic to interrupt from the stage.

Cass says he’s been in the back listening to Bryan run his mouth and he’s sick of it. Cass says Bryan may have all the people fooled but he doesn’t have Cass fooled. Cass says he knows the real truth about Bryan. Cass disagrees with Renee’s comments on the loss to Rusev being Bryan’s first major setback since returning. Cass says he was Bryan’s first major setback. He is why Bryan lost to Rusev and he will keep making sure Bryan loses so he will never live his dreams in WWE again. Cass says he didn’t tap out at Backlash, he only tapped out so he could get out of the hold to get right back up and beat the holy hell out of Bryan again. Cass says that’s exactly what he did. He beat Bryan down like he will continue to do. Cass says Bryan won’t be able to go anywhere in WWE without a 7 foot shadow following him around. Fans chant Bryan’s name again. Cass mocks Bryan and his record set in the Greatest Royal Rumble match. Cass says he got into the ring with Bryan and easily eliminated him, proving to the world once again that Bryan is a loser. Fans boo Cass.

Cass goes on taking shots at Bryan and mentions Brie Bella wearing the pants in the family. Bryan isn’t happy. Cass enters the ring now as Bryan stares him down from across the ring. Cass mocks the “yes!” chant but Bryan nails him. Bryan unloads and dropkicks the knee, sending Cass into the corner. Bryan unloads with strikes in the corner as fans count along. Bryan goes for the knee some more and continues the assault in the corner. Fans boo as referees get Bryan to back off. Bryan runs around the ring and wraps Cass’ leg around the ring post a few times. Officials get in the way again. Bryan returns to the ring as Cass gets to his feet limping. Bryan takes out the knee from behind. Bryan locks in a heel hook submission and Cass screams in pain. Referees and WWE producer Adam Pearce try to get Bryan to break the hold. Cass retreats to the ramp and limps away as fans chant for Bryan. Cass is helped up the ramp as Bryan looks on from the ring while his music plays. Bryan leads a “yes!” chant now.

– Still to come, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles with the winner picking their Money In the Bank stipulation. Also, The New Day vs. The Bar in a MITB qualifying match. We go to commercial.

