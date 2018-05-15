Daniel Bryan returns to the same arena in London which hosted his final match before retirement

Tonight’s Smackdown will be a bit special for Daniel Bryan as the former WWE champion will return to the same arena in which he had his final match in 2015 before retiring.

Bryan tag teamed with John Cena at The O2 Arena on April 16 of that year, and wrestled Cesaro and Tyson Kidd on Smackdown. It was after that match that Bryan was taken out indefinitely from the main roster and eventually forced to retire. The match ended when Kidd tapped out to Bryan’s Yes! Lock.

Thankfully, the story of Daniel Bryan had a happy ending when he was cleared to return to the ring in late March of this year. He has since swapped his jeans, shirt, jacket and Smackdown GM job for a full-time in-ring return.

Just like last night’s Raw, Smackdown will air on tape delay tonight on USA Network due to the time difference.

