Becky Lynch on the ups and downs over the past year in WWE

Becky Lynch was recently a guest on Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia. During the podcast, Becky spoke about the ups and downs that have happened in her career over the past year or so.

Here is what Becky had to say …

“I mean, this year has been a mixed bag because I did a lot of great things. I achieved a lot of the goals I had set out for myself. I moved to Los Angeles, California, which I love. I got to be the lead female in Marine 6. I did some stuff with Nickelodeon, and of course we got to do the first and second ever Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. We’ve had the first ever Women’s Royal Rumble and Women’s WrestleMania Battle Royal, so there’s some great points there.

“Being somebody who is ambitious and complacent. I know I won’t look at 2017 as my most successful year. I wasn’t on television and featured in storylines as much as I would like to be, but of course that sets you up for the following year where we say to ourselves, ‘Okay, that may not be what I wanted, but how can we kick down the door and makes sure that 2018 is going to be better and bigger?’”

source: Wrestling Inc

