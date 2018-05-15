Andrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega arrive on Smackdown tonight

Andrade “Cien” Almas arrives on the main roster tonight with his debut on Smackdown along with his business manager Zelina Vega.

The 28-year-old former NXT champion was drafted to Smackdown after WrestleMania but has not appeared on the show yet. Apart from NXT, Almas has one appearance at this year’s Royal Rumble and the Mexican Superstar is expected to do great things on the main roster following his successful run as the NXT champion.

Almas’ career reignited after he was teamed up with Zelina Vega, the artist formerly known as Rosita in TNA Wrestling. Together, the two moved up quickly to the NXT main event and Almas won the NXT title from Drew McIntyre at NXT Takeover: WarGames last November. He lost it to Aleister Black at NXT Takeover: New Orleans in April.

