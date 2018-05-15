5/14/18 Raw Viewership

The taped Raw from London, England drew an average of 2,741,000 viewers, up slightly by 52,000 viewers from last week’s show.

Hour one did 2,903,000 viewers, followed by 2,692,000 viewers in the second hour, and then 2,628,000 viewers in the third and final hour.

Raw was #4, #6, and #7 in the top 50 cable chart among the 18-49 demographic and was destroyed by the NBA Playoffs on TNT which did 8.8 million viewers. The show was #5 in overall viewership for the night.

