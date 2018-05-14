WWE Officially Announces Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax for Money In the Bank, Updated Card

Ronda Rousey and RAW Women’s Champion Nia Jax are among the WWE Superstars in New York City today for the NBCUniversal Upfronts. During a joint interview on the red carpet, Jax issued a challenge to Rousey for the upcoming WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view.

“We are very civil and professional ladies, so Nia did just challenge me for Money in the Bank to come after her title,” Rousey told E! News while on the red carpet. “I happily oblige respectfully, so I can sit next to her.”

Jax responded, “We can still get along for now, but once we get in the ring, it’s over. All bets are off, right?”

The two remained cordial during the interview and Rousey noted that they are professionals in the ring but can still be respectful outside of the ring.

“We’re professionals, so when we get in there, there’s a job to be done,” Rousey said. “When we’re outside of the ring, then we can still be respectful to each other. We all have the same goals. We’re all trying to lift the women’s division and to show people that we have more to offer than they’ve given us credit for in the past.”

WWE has just now confirmed the Rousey vs. Jax match but before they did, Jax commented on possibly preparing to face the former UFC Champion.

“I’ve never been in a ring with somebody like Ronda,” Jax told E! News. “She’s one of a kind, so there definitely has to be an alternation to my regimen and I’m looking forward to it.”

Below is WWE’s full announcement on the match along with the updated MITB card:

Ronda Rousey to challenge Nia Jax for the Raw Women’s Championship at WWE Money in the Bank NEW YORK CITY — Nia Jax shockingly named Ronda Rousey as her next challenger for the Raw Women’s Championship this morning at the NBCUniversal Upfront in New York City’s Radio City Music Hall. The Irresistible Force revealed she wants to put her title on the line against Rousey at WWE Money in the Bank, much to the surprise of The Baddest Woman on the Planet. Never one to back down from either a challenge or an opportunity, a bewildered Rousey agreed to the match. This will be Rousey’s first title opportunity since joining WWE earlier this year. When we last saw her compete on WWE TV, she teamed with Raw General Manager Kurt Angle to defeat Stephanie McMahon and Triple H in a Mixed Tag Team Match at WrestleMania. Can Rousey unseat the imposing Jax and win her first title in WWE? Tune in to WWE Money in the Bank on Sunday, June 17, streaming live on WWE Network.

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Braun Strowman vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Rusev vs. 4 Superstars TBA (2 from RAW, 2 from SmackDown)

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Ember Moon vs. Charlotte Flair vs. 6 Superstars TBA (3 from RAW, 3 from SmackDown)

WWE Title Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles

RAW Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax

