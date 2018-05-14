Stephanie McMahon touts the WWE female division at NBCUniversal Upfronts event

WWE Superstars Charlotte Flair, Raw Women’s champion Nia Jax, and Ronda Rousey accompanied Stephanie McMahon and Triple H to the NBCUniversal Upfronts presentation held this morning at the Radio City Music Hall in New York.

Flair went back home a few days ago from the European tour to have dental surgery and joined in New York while Jax also left the tour for the appearance. Rousey will join the two on the flight back to Europe to perform in her first one-on-one matches of her WWE career.

During her five-minute slot to talk to advertisers, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon used her time to showcase the growth of the female division, nothing that the women wrestlers are now addressed as Superstars just like the men. She also pointed that for the first time, two of their women wrestled in Abu Dhabi last year but obviously failed to mention that their women were not allowed to perform in Jeddah last month.

The Bella Twins and John Cena will also be on hand to promote the Total Bellas and Total Divas shows for E! later in the day.

