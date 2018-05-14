Rousey challenged to match at Money in the Bank

May 14, 2018 - by Colin Vassallo

Former UFC Bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey will get her first crack at the WWE Raw Women’s title at Money In The Bank as she will take on Nia Jax for the gold.

Jax announced Rousey as her next challenger this morning at the NBCUniversal Upfronts in New York City’s Radio City Music Hall. Jax caught Ronda – and Charlotte Flair – by surprise with the announcement and Flair encouraged Ronda to accept the challenge, which she did.

Ronda Rousey has not wrestled in a one-on-one match yet and will be doing her first singles matches at the European tour against Mickie James this week. Her only match on television so far has been the tag team match at WrestleMania.

Rousey has been frequently appearing on Raw with the current storyline being that she keeps coming to the aide of her friend Natalya.

  1. dave says:
    May 14, 2018 at 1:40 pm

    Yeah, lead balloon comes to mind. Maybe she’ll be humbled.

