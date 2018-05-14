Pete Dunne talks about what WWE stars he’d like to face

May 14, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

“There’s so many people I’d love to work with like Seth Rollins and Daniel Bryan coming back now – there’s a huge list of people but honestly right now my priority is making this UK show a success. If we can be the first sort of territory being established, almost being the guinea pig and making it work, it will do absolute wonders for the wrestling scene in general. That’s my responsibility and focus for now and then down the line I’d love the chance to work with people Rollins, Bryan, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.”

source: sportsbible.com

