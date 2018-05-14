Nikki Bella reacts to Cena’s comments on the Today Show

While on the red carpet at the NBCUniversal Upfronts event in New York, EXTRA correspondent AJ Calloway caught up with Nikki and Brie Bella and asked Nikki if she saw the TODAY Show speech that John Cena did regarding his feelings for her. “Did you see it?” Calloway asks. “Oh my God, no,” Nikki responds. He then went over the part where Cena said he’s ready to be the father of her kids, and Nikki turned to her sister and smiled and said, “Wow, I’m speechless. Yeah, that’s crazy. Yeah!” Nikki also talked about where she is with her life right now and the pressure of being followed by cameras during the whole ordeal. Speaking about Total Bellas, Nikki said it’s going to be hard for her to relive some of the moments that took place but said it’s a really good season..

Nikki Bella reacts to @JohnCena's "Today" confession that he still wants to marry her, be the father of her children: https://t.co/m2R3AOswT7 #TotalBellas @AJCalloway pic.twitter.com/ccR6Ha6RGL — ExtraTV (@extratv) May 14, 2018

