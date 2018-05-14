Most underrated wrestler in WWE?

Taz discussed who he thinks is the most underrated wrestler on the current WWE roster

He feels that Apollo is underrated and underutilized, and there has not been anything substantial that WWE has done with him since moving up to the main roster. To Taz, Apollo’s vertical leaping ability and pure athleticism, along with his power and physique, is something to behold.

“[Apollo] is for sure just a stud in the ring,” said Taz. “Just a straight stud in the ring, and I really feel like he is underutilized for sure. So he, for me, would be my main guy currently. Now I know his promo work is not amazing, also all of that needs to be a part of the package. Your promo work, your look, your in-ring work and all that jazz. So, all of that stuff obviously is vital. He probably doesn’t have the promo stuff down too good.”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

