LIVE SPOILERS FOR TONIGHT’S WWE RAW FROM LONDON

Thanks to Franny Girard, Michael Smith and Ben McCullough for the following WWE RAW spoilers from today’s tapings in London:

* Roman Reigns opens the show and comes out to a very loud but mixed reaction. Reigns cuts a promo and issues a challenge to Jinder Mahal but RAW General Manager Kurt Angle interrupts. Angle makes Jinder vs. Elias vs. Bobby Lashley in a Money In the Bank qualifying match for later. Reigns demands to be put into the match but Angle turns him down. Reigns promises to do what he needs to do to get revenge on Jinder

* Reigns goes backstage and the cameras catch him brawling with Jinder. They brawl back to the ring area and Reigns finishes Jinder off with a Superman Punch as officials break it up

* Kevin Owens vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins is next with the title on the line.

