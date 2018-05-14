LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW 5/14

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens with video from the NBCUniversal Upfronts red carpet with Cathy Kelley interviewing Ronda Rousey before RAW Women’s Champion Nia Jax came up and issued a challenge. Rousey vs. Jax is now official for the Money In the Bank pay-per-view.

– We’re live on tape from The O2 in London, England. Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Booker is replacing Jonathan Coachman, who is on assignment this week.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Roman Reigns to open the show.

Reigns starts in on Jinder Mahal and isn’t happy about his interference in last week’s Money In the Bank qualifying match. Reigns calls Jinder out to his yard to face him like a man. Reigns waits but RAW General Manager Kurt Angle comes out instead as the “you suck” chants start up. JoJo introduces the WWE Hall of Famer to a pop. Angle regrets to inform Reigns that Jinder won’t be coming out. Reigns asks when Angle started speaking for Jinder. Angle speaks for WWE management, not Jinder. He received a phone call over the weekend and was informed of a few things. Angle says he was thinking with emotions when he kept Jinder out of the MITB qualifier and he was wrong. He should be thinking logically as a leader, that’s what is “best for business” he says. Fans boo. Angle says Jinder is a former WWE Champion and will have a chance to qualify tonight. Angle announces Jinder vs. Elias vs. Bobby Lashley. Reigns wants to be added to make it a Fatal 4 Way. Fans boo. Reigns says he will beat Jinder and then win Money In the Bank. Fans boo this idea. Angle says that’s not happening either as WWE management has made it clear that Reigns will have no other qualifying opportunities. Fans love this. Angle says Reigns got screwed last week and at Greatest Royal Rumble against WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

Angle says he wouldn’t blame Reigns if he was upset with him. Reigns understands, Angle has a job to do and a family to worry about. Reigns says now he has to go do what he has to do. He drops the mic and marches up the ramp as fans boo. Fans sing “goodbye” as Reigns heads into the back now. Cameras follow him and we see him asking where Jinder is. Reigns spots Jinder and Sunil Singh. Jinder tosses Singh in the way and starts brawling with Reigns. Fans in the arena cheer as Jinder beats Reigns down. Reigns counters and sends Jinder into a wall, onto a snack table and into some other backstage objects. Reigns drives a production case into Jinder and brings the fight out to the stage. Reigns nails a big Superman Punch on the stage to a mixed reaction. Jinder retreats as officials come out to break the fight up. It sounds like fans are chanting “Roman sucks” as he’s held back by officials. Reigns’ music hits as he heads to the back.

– Back from the break and the announcers go over what just happened with Reigns and Jinder.

Open Challenge for the WWE Intercontinental Title: Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

We go to the ring and out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins. Kevin Owens is out next after answering the challenge on Twitter this weekend. We get formal ring introductions from JoJo.

The bell rings and fans start with dueling chants as they size each other up. Owens goes to work on Rollins first and stomps away after dropping him. Owens with more offense until Rollins nails a clothesline coming out of the corner. Rollins turns it around in the corner with chops and stomps of his own. Owens ends up going to the floor. Rollins runs the ropes for a suicide dive but Owens catches him on his shoulders. Owens drives Rollins into the ring post. Owens brings Rollins back into the ring and hits the senton for a 2 count.

Owens keeps Rollins grounded with a rear chinlock now. Fans do dueling chants. Owens launches Rollins over the top and he lands hard. Owens stands tall as the referee counts. Back to commercial.

