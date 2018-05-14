Cody Rhodes and Chris Jericho comment on the ALL In sell out

Thank you. Very much. pic.twitter.com/imOxKUSNsC

10k tickets sold in under an hour…

And they said it couldn’t be done.

So proud of everyone, especially my love @CodyRhodes

Thank you amazing fans for believing in us and going #AllIn for All In !!

The party is just getting started. pic.twitter.com/uuQ05bJncw

— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) May 13, 2018