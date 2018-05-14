Cody Rhodes and Chris Jericho comment on the ALL In sell out
29 minutes & 36 seconds.
Thank you. Very much. pic.twitter.com/imOxKUSNsC
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) May 14, 2018
10k tickets sold in under an hour…
And they said it couldn’t be done.
So proud of everyone, especially my love @CodyRhodes
Thank you amazing fans for believing in us and going #AllIn for All In !!
The party is just getting started. pic.twitter.com/uuQ05bJncw
— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) May 13, 2018
