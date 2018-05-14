Becky Lynch talks about getting to travel with Charlotte Flair again

“It’s awesome. You know when you are traveling, you are traveling with somebody who has the same schedule and likes doing the same things. Goes to the same gym, eats at the same food places and things like that. That is one thing that makes the traveling more convenient, but also someone you can vent to all the time, or stay up with. It just makes the road life that much easier.”

source: Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia

