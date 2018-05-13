WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – May 11, 2018 – Braunschweig, Germany

May 13, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match
The Bludgeon Brothers defeated Big E and Kofi Kingston (w/Xavier Woods) and The Usos

2. Shelton Benjamin defeated Sin Cara

3. 3-on-2 Handicap Match
Asuka and Naomi defeated Lana and The IIconics

4. Daniel Bryan and Tye Dillinger defeated Big Cass and The Miz

5. WWE United States Championship Match
Jeff Hardy defeated Rusev (w/Aiden English)

6. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Becky Lynch defeated Carmella (via Disqualification)

7. Six-Man Tag Team Match
AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and The Bar

