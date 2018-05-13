WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – May 10, 2018 – Oberhausen, Germany

1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match

The Bludgeon Brothers defeated Big E and Kofi Kingston (w/Xavier Woods) and The Usos

2. Shelton Benjamin defeated Sin Cara

3. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Asuka, Becky Lynch, and Naomi defeated Lana and The IIconics

4. Daniel Bryan and Tye Dillinger defeated Big Cass and The Miz

5. WWE United States Championship Match

Jeff Hardy defeated Rusev (w/Aiden English)

6. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Charlotte Flair defeated Carmella (via Disqualification)

7. Six-Man Tag Team Match

AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and The Bar

