WWE Raw Live Event Results – May 9, 2018 – Bournemouth, England

1. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match

Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy defeated The Revival

2. Mark Andrews defeated James Drake

3. Ten-Man Tag Team Match

Breezango, No Way Jose, and The Ascension defeated Baron Corbin, Curt Hawkins, Jinder Mahal, and The Authors of Pain

4. WWE Raw Women’s Championship – Triple Threat Match

Nia Jax defeated Alexa Bliss and Bayley

5. Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman defeated Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

6. Roman Reigns defeated Samoa Joe

7. Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre defeated Apollo Crews and Titus O’Neil

8. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Ember Moon, Natalya, and Sasha Banks defeated The Riott Squad

9. WWE Intercontinental Championship – Fatal Four-Way Match

Seth Rollins defeated Bobby Roode, Elias, and Finn Balor

(Visited 1 times, 2 visits today)