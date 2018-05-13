WWE Raw Live Event Results – May 12, 2018 – Saragossa, Spain

1. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match

Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy defeated Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre and The Revival

2. Finn Balor defeated Baron Corbin

3. Ten-Man Tag Team Match

Apollo Crews, Titus O’Neil, Breezango, and No Way Jose defeated Curt Hawkins, The Ascension, and The Authors of Pain

4. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Seth Rollins defeated Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh)

5. Eight-Woman Tag Team Match

Bayley, Ember Moon, Natalya, and Sasha Banks defeated Alexa Bliss and The Riott Squad

6. Bobby Roode defeated Elias

7. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Bobby Lashley, Braun Strowman, and Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Samoa Joe

