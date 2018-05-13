WWE Raw Live Event Results – May 11, 2018 – Dublin, Ireland
1. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match
Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy defeated Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre and The Revival
2. Jordan Devlin defeated Sam Gradwell
3. Ten-Man Tag Team Match
Apollo Crews, Titus O’Neil, Breezango, and No Way Jose defeated Curt Hawkins, The Ascension, and The Authors of Pain
4. Finn Balor defeated Baron Corbin
5. WWE Raw Women’s Championship – Triple Threat Match
Nia Jax defeated Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks
6. Bobby Roode defeated Elias
7. Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Bayley, Ember Moon, and Natalya defeated The Riott Squad
8. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Seth Rollins defeated Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh)
9. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Bobby Lashley, Braun Strowman, and Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Samoa Joe