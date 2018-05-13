WWE Raw Live Event Results – May 10, 2018 – Belfast, Northern Ireland
1. Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre defeated Breezango
2. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match
Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy defeated The Revival
3. Tucker defeated Joseph Conners
4. WWE Raw Women’s Championship – Triple Threat Match
Nia Jax defeated Alexa Bliss and Bayley
5. Ten-Man Tag Team Match
Apollo Crews, Titus O’Neil, No Way Jose, and The Ascension defeated Baron Corbin, Curt Hawkins, Jinder Mahal, and The Authors of Pain
6. Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Ember Moon, Natalya, and Sasha Banks defeated The Riott Squad
7. Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman defeated Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn
8. Roman Reigns defeated Samoa Joe
9. WWE Intercontinental Championship – Fatal Four-Way Match
Seth Rollins defeated Bobby Roode, Elias, and Finn Balor