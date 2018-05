WWE NXT Live Event Results – May 11, 2018 – Ocala, Florida

1. Danny Burch defeated Lio Rush

2. Kairi Sane defeated Aliyah

3. War Raiders defeated TM-61

4. Kona Reeves defeated Chris Dijak

5. The Velveteen Dream defeated Fabian Aichner

6. Dakota Kai and Steffanie Newell defeated Bianca Belair and Vanessa Borne

7. Kassius Ohno vs. Ricochet (No Contest)

-Lars Sullivan came out and attacked both guys.

8. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong defeated Big Boa and Heavy Machinery

