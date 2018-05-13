Tyrus on leaving Impact: “If it’s a sinking ship, I’m not going down with it”

May 13, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

“Impact does 300,000 on a good week as far as ratings go, so obviously what you’re doing is not working. So I think it’s just best if I take my ball and go home and I’ll wait this out and see what happens as far as my wrestling career. But, it’s not a good thing for my brand to be a part of Impact, when every week it’s a different change or a different person. It was just too much, and I felt that I had earned the right, out of the respect that my peers have for me in the ring and how I carry myself out the ring. If it’s a sinking ship, I’m not going down with it. So, I just thought it was best for me to move on.”

Sources: , Wrestling Inc.

