The Miz talks about how he’s matured as a wrestling talent

“Not only is it a fair assessment, it’s absolutely correct. Back when I was champion before, it wasn’t that I wasn’t ready for the title. Back then, I thought, ‘I’m the champion and I should be the champion, there’s no doubt in my mind.’ Now I know this is my time. This is my time to shine and be the face, that’s exactly what I am going to do on SmackDown Live. With the Intercontinental championship, my sole goal was to make it relevant, prestigious, and honorable like it was when I was a kid. I succeeded in that goal.”

