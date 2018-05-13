The ALL IN show sells out in thirty minutes

It’s a big day for Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks and the people behind the All In indie show as tickets went on sale today. The whole idea behind the event started when a fan asked Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer if Ring of Honor would sell out a 10,000-seater arena and Meltzer replied with a blunt “No.” That sparked a challenge for Cody Rhodes, who along with The Young Bucks, are financing the biggest independent event in wrestling history. The show will take place from the Sears Center in Chicago, Illinois on September 1.

