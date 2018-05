ROH “War of the Worlds Tour – Night 1” Results – May 9, 2018 – Lowell, Massachusetts

1. Non-Title Match

The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe) defeated Jushin Thunder Liger and Flip Gordon

2. Tenillle Dashwood and Brandi Rhodes defeated Deonna Purrazzo and Skylar

3. Coast 2 Coast (Leon St. Giovanni and Shaheem Ali) defeated The Kingdom (TK O’Ryan and Vinny Marseglia)

4. Cheeseburger defeated Bully Ray (via Countout)

5. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Bullet Club (Cody, Handman Page, and Marty Scurll) defeated Roppongi 3K (Rocky Romero, YOH, and SHO)

6. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Los Ingobernables (Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, and SANADA) defeated Silas Young, Beer City Bruiser, and Brian Milonas

7. 3-Way Match

Chuckie T defeated Jay White and Jay Lethal

8. ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match

The Kingdom (Matt Taven, TK O’Ryan, and Vinny Marseglia) defeated SoCal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, and Scorpio Sky) (c)

9. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) defeated Los Ingobernables (Hiromu Takahashi and BUSHI)

