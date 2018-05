ROH “War of the Worlds – Night 2” Results – May 11, 2018 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada

1. IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship Match

Jay White (c) defeated Punishment Martinez

2. Cheeseburger defeated Bully Ray (via Disqualification)

3. Tetsuya Naito defeated Beer City Bruiser

4. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) defeated The Super Smash Bros. (Evil Uno and Stu Grayson)

5. Tenille Dashwood and Jenny Rose defeated Alexia Nicole and Sandra Bell

6. Six-Man Tag Team Match

SoCal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, and Scorpio Sky) defeated Roppongi 3K (Rocky Romero, YOH, and SHO)

7. ROH World Television Championship Match

Silas Young (c) defeated Hangman Page

8. Cody defeated Jushin Thunder Liger

9. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Los Ingobernables (EVIL, SANADA, and Hiromu Takahashi) (w/BUSHI) defeated Colt Cabana, Jay Lethal, and Kenny King

