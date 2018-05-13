Owens accepts Rollins open challenge for RAW in London

Seth Rollins issued another open challenge for the Intercontinental Title for tomorrow’s Raw and a former two-time IC champion responded.

Tomorrow at Raw from The O2 Arena in London, England, Kevin Owens will step up to try and take away the Intercontinental title from Rollins. “Seth my old friend, consider your challenge accepted,” Owens said, remarking that as a former two-time champion, he only scratched the surface of what he can be or do with that title.

Last week it was Mojo Rawley who responded to the open challenge.

