Maryse talks about Miz finding a work-life balance with a newborn daughter

MOST AWESOME DAD!!!! 😍❤️ A post shared by Maryse Mizanin (@marysemizanin) on Apr 2, 2018 at 6:24pm PDT

“He was telling me how hard it is to leave us. He knew it was going to be hard but it’s a lot harder than he thought… Mike is not the type who will cry. I’ve never seen him cry in 12 years, but he’s just so cute. You can tell she stole his heart. FaceTime helps because she’s changing every day. I bombard him every day with 100 photos, it’s ridiculous. At some point, I have to stop, but he loves it. It’s definitely hard but we try to work it out.”

source: People.com

