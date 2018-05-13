Daniel Bryan talks about his Total Bellas breakdown during season one

“We were filming the first season of Total Bellas, Brie and I are living in John’s house, there are all these cameras around us. We were there and it was super high stress and also when you’re going through something like that I would want to be around my friends and family and not to say that I don’t love Brie’s family because I do; but, those are not the people I am closest to. I need to be around my family and I literally just had this mental breakdown where I just lost it and I ended up just leaving in the middle of the show… I missed their wedding because of my mental breakdown. They were going to do, Cathy, Brie’s Mom’s baccalaureate party that day and so I went back to Phoenix; but, I went back to Washington – there I kinda like mentally emotionally healed for a little bit and then I felt a lot better.”

source: Talk is Jericho

(Visited 1 times, 37 visits today)