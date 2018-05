Angle on Reigns: “Fans CARE about him”

“The fans continue to respond to Roman… whether it’s a positive or negative response. Fans CARE about him. Whether he stays face or turns heel, he will always be ‘the guy’. He gets a huge response every time he comes out to the stage. It’s called popularity. And he’s really good.”

source: Kurt Angle’s Q&A

