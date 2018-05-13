3-pack tickets for NXT Takeover, Raw and Smackdown for SummerSlam weekend

Ticketmaster is selling 3-pack tickets for NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III, Monday Night Raw, and Smackdown that will follow SummerSlam.

The cheapest price for all three shows is currently $153 while the most expensive is at $468 and seats are available on the floor, first raised tier and second tier. Not much tickets remain for the 3-pack offer although there are single tickets available for each event on their own. Just a handful of tickets remain for SummerSlam and Ticketmaster only has premium tickets for that event, ranging from $657 to over $1,100.

NXT Takeover, Monday Night Raw, and Smackdown will take place from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

