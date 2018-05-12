WWE RAW Brand House Show Results for 05/12/18 – Zaragoza, Spain

5/12 RAW RESULTS FROM ZARAGOZA, SPAIN

by Sebastián Martínez, SoloWrestling.com @ 5:00 PM on 5/12/2018

– Where: Prancipe Felipe pavilion (Zaragoza)

– Assistance: 6000-7000 fans

– Bray Wyatt y Matt Hardy def. The Revival (Dash & Dawson) y Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre to retain WWE Raw Tag Team Championship.

– Finn Balor def. Baron Corbin by pin after Coup de Grace

– No Way Jos�, Breezango & Titus Worldwide (Apollo and Titus O�Neil) def. The Authors of Pain, The Ascension and Curt Hawkins in a 10-Man Tag Team Match. No Way Jose pins Hawkins (0-197).

– Seth Rollins def. Jinder Mahal to retain the Intercontinental Championship. Sunil Singh intervened. Rollins wins via Curb Stomp.

Break. WWE announce that they will return to Spain 3th and 4th November (Madrid and Barcelona).

– Natalya, Sasha Banks, Bayley y Ember Moon def. The Riott Squad y Alexa Bliss. Belly to Bayley on Sarah Logan to win.

– Bobby Roode def. Elias via Glorious DDT in a singles match.

– Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman & Bobby Lashley def. Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn in the main event. Reigns wins by spear to Owens.

