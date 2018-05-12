WWE at the NBCUniversal TV Upfronts Event on Monday

NBCUniversal will present its annual television network upfronts on Monday, May 14 at Radio City Music Hall in New York and WWE will be represented once again. WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon will be on hand to talk all things WWE to current and potential advertisers. The Bella Twins and John Cena will also be part of the presentation representing E! for Total Divas and Total Bellas. NBCUniversal will combine its broadcast and cable events in one presentation which will include NBC, Syfy, Bravo, USA Network, MSNBC, Oxygen, E! and Telemundo, among others. The event starts at 10:30AM..

