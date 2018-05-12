WWE at the NBCUniversal TV Upfronts Event on Monday

May 12, 2018 - by Colin Vassallo

NBCUniversal will present its annual television network upfronts on Monday, May 14 at Radio City Music Hall in New York and WWE will be represented once again. WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon will be on hand to talk all things WWE to current and potential advertisers. The Bella Twins and John Cena will also be part of the presentation representing E! for Total Divas and Total Bellas. NBCUniversal will combine its broadcast and cable events in one presentation which will include NBC, Syfy, Bravo, USA Network, MSNBC, Oxygen, E! and Telemundo, among others. The event starts at 10:30AM..

(Visited 1 times, 27 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

5/2/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Kiera Hogan & Rohit Raju

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal