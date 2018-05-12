Christian on backstage incident with Screech

On the most recent edition of Edge & Christian’s E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness, Christian recounted an unpleasant backstage encounter with Dustin Diamond, better known as Screech of #SavedbyTheBell fame Christian recalled:

“I met Dustin Diamond once from Saved by the Bell and I did call him Screech. I almost got into a big argument with him. So, we were at WrestleMania in Anaheim, whatever number that was, we stole the show, that’s all that matters.

We are walking backstage during the day, I love cheesy, corny tv shows, so naturally I was a huge Saved by the Bell fan, still am. So I see Screech there, I walk up to him and say, ‘Excuse me Screech, I’m such a big fan of you and the show.’ He turns around and goes, ‘Yeah, ok.’ and turns back around.

He was kind of a dick and he was backstage at our show! So, Edge, who is a bit of a hot head goes, ‘Hey Motherfucker, he’s not trying to be a dick to you. He loves Saved by the Bell. He’s a huge fan,.’ and Screech goes, ‘Oh, I’m sorry, man. I thought you were making fun of me.’ Thats when we started talking to him and we hit it off. It was a pretty fun conversation.”

