WWE announces new TV deal for Raw in Philippines

WWE and 5, a free-to-air Filipino broadcast network, today announced a new agreement to broadcast WWE’s flagship program Raw in the Philippines.

Beginning this weekend, 5 will air a weekly one-hour version of Raw at 10PM on Sundays and will continue to air a one-hour version of SmackDown at 8:30PM on Mondays.

“5 shares our vision for engaging and entertaining fans in the Philippines,” said Michelle Wilson, WWE Co-President. “This partnership to televise Raw in addition to SmackDown allows us to expand our reach and deliver our unique blend of action-packed, family friendly entertainment to WWE fans throughout the country.”

“WWE is an iconic brand that has become synonymous with excellence, innovation and a continuous commitment to high quality in the sports entertainment industry,” said TV5 Network Inc. President & CEO, Chot Reyes. “With the latest addition of Raw, we at 5 are honored to be their partner in bringing WWE programming to the Philippine free TV market.

