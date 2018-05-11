Video: “Glamour Girl” Judy Martin’s emotional interview on The Fabulous Moolah

In the latest interview from wrestling insider Nigel Sherrod, pro wrestling legend Judy Martin spoke out against the allegations of prostitution and drug use that have been directed against her former colleague, the late Fabulous Moolah (Lillian Ellison).

Eighteen former women’s wrestlers, who were trained by or worked directly for Moolah have denounced the allegations against her, including Leilani Kai, Sandy Parker, Princess Victoria Joyce Grable and Susan “Tex” Green.

Sherrod’s full interview with Martin can be heard here:

Martin on WWE’s response: “Vince should have come out with a press conference and said, “Mars and Snickers, let’s get the fact straight, because here’s a woman that worked for us for so many years and I stand behind her…Let’s see where this came from and who started this mess.”

On pimping allegations :

“I’ve had cousins ask, “Judy did you really do that…about Moolah pimping you out?” Nobody knows how that hurts you that you worked for somebody that pimped you out so you could get where you did…I never talked about how much I loved wrestling. That was something that I really loved. I don’t mean to cry but when you get older, you get a little sentimental. I tried my best to be as good as I could and that really hurt.”

Martin addresses the petition signers:

“You really said that she pimped us girls out. That never happened. The drugs, I’ve never done drugs. I was tested way back then and I guarantee the only thing they found on me was a cigarette. It hurts. It really hurts. I don’t know if you guys are really wrestling fans…but you damaged a lot of girls that worked in this business at that time. You need to get to know who you’re talking about before you go out and screw up people’s lives…I hope Vince will take it upon himself to correct this matter.”

For updates on this ongoing story, including full interviews from the ladies of “Camp Moolah” discussing the allegations against her, please visit:

www.thefabulousmoolah.com

