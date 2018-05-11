Former WCW Champion David Arquette Makes Wrestling Convention Debut on May 19th

The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast is excited to announce that Actor/Producer/Writer and former WCW World Heavyweight Champion, David Arquette will be making his FIRST EVER WRESTLING CONVENTION appearance on Saturday May 19th at the Two Man Power Trip’s TMPT Con 2.

TMPT Con 2 will be held at the Richmond South Bells Road Holiday Inn (located at 4303 Commerce Road Richmond, VA 23234) and will allow patrons the ability to walk the show room floor and explore all of the eclectic vendor tables and meet all of the amazing wrestling talent that will be in attendance.

No stranger to pro wrestling, Arquette while promoting his pro wrestling themed feature film Ready to Rumble in 2000 won the WCW World Championship in controversial fashion on an episode of WCW Thunder. Since that point in time he has been the punchline to jokes within the industry for nearly twenty years. However, he has not lost his own personal love for the wrestling business and he vows to try and clear his name in the hearts and minds of wrestling fans and critics worldwide.

David Arquette will be signing autographs and meeting fans for photo opportunities from 10am-2pm. Take advantage of this absolutely rare chance to meet the beloved Hollywood star and join the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast on May 19th.

General Admission tickets for the event start at $10.00 and can be purchased by visiting www.tmptofwrestling.com, https://www.brownpapertickets.com or purchased directly at the Holiday Inn on 5/19/18.

Other guests scheduled to appear include:

Kevin Nash

Scott Hall

Eric Bischoff

Mikey Whipwreck

Mark Canterbury (FKA Henry Godwinn)

Solo Darling

The Barbarian

Tonly Atlas

New Jack

Mr. Hughes

Ronnie Garvin

Shannon Moore

Duane Gill FKA Gillberg

2 Cold Scorpio

CW Anderson

Oscar from M.O.M

Special photo opportunities featuring The Outsiders (Hall and Nash) as well as the three nWo members (Hall, Nash and Bischoff) will be taking place on site. For additional questions please email Chad of The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling (thtchadianb@gmail.com)

