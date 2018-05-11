Brandi Rhodes comments after surgery

Surgery went very well. I now have a plate and 9 screws holding everything together. Honestly, I feel SO much better already. Not having to wrestle with these broken bones is a great thing! (Personally, I wouldn’t recommend it, I have an abnormally high pain tolerance and being in a foreign country it was very hard to convey how badly I was I hurting). Anyway, I am on the mend completely! The good news is, I’ll be back VERY quickly and there are WONDERFUL things ahead that I wouldn’t miss for the world! #bionicwoman #bionicbrandi #bulletqueen

A post shared by Brandi Rhodes (@thebrandirhodes) on May 11, 2018 at 8:08am PDT