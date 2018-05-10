Top 10 most watched shows on WWE Network

The top ten VOD shows for WWE Network over the last week:

1. Backlash

2. Table for 3 with Styles, Angle and Shane McMahon

3. Greatest Royal Rumble

4. Camp WWE episode one

5. Greatest Royal Rumble pregame show

6. NXT from 5/2

7. Ride Along with O’Neil, Crews, Bliss and Strowman

8. Backlash post-game show

9. Something Else to Wrestle With with Bruce Prichard & Conrad Thompson on Shawn Michaels on 5/2

10. 205 Live on 5/1

source: WrestlingObserver.com

