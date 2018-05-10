Top 10 most watched shows on WWE Network
The top ten VOD shows for WWE Network over the last week:
1. Backlash
2. Table for 3 with Styles, Angle and Shane McMahon
3. Greatest Royal Rumble
4. Camp WWE episode one
5. Greatest Royal Rumble pregame show
6. NXT from 5/2
7. Ride Along with O’Neil, Crews, Bliss and Strowman
8. Backlash post-game show
9. Something Else to Wrestle With with Bruce Prichard & Conrad Thompson on Shawn Michaels on 5/2
10. 205 Live on 5/1
source: WrestlingObserver.com
