Top 10 most watched shows on WWE Network

May 10, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

The top ten VOD shows for WWE Network over the last week:

1. Backlash
2. Table for 3 with Styles, Angle and Shane McMahon
3. Greatest Royal Rumble
4. Camp WWE episode one
5. Greatest Royal Rumble pregame show
6. NXT from 5/2
7. Ride Along with O’Neil, Crews, Bliss and Strowman
8. Backlash post-game show
9. Something Else to Wrestle With with Bruce Prichard & Conrad Thompson on Shawn Michaels on 5/2
10. 205 Live on 5/1

source: WrestlingObserver.com

(Visited 1 times, 16 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

5/2/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Kiera Hogan & Rohit Raju

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal