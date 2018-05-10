Details on When Charlotte Suffered Her Ruptured Breast Implant

It was reported yesterday Charlotte Flair will be undergoing surgery to repair a ruptured implant. she suffered the ruptured implant prior to WrestleMania. She didn’t get the surgery at first because she didn’t want to miss the match with Asuka at WrestleMania. The company wanted her to work the Carmella match at Backlash, and she then wanted to work the European tour first because it’s a good money tour. Charlotte tried to keep the injury a secret and even did an ESPN: The Body Issue photo shoot where they shot around it. The plan is surgery for after the tour because she doesn’t want to miss Summerslam.

(Pwguru)

